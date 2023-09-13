AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department has announced plans for this year’s Trunk-or-Treat event.

Trunk-or-Treat will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Citizens Park 1, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road in Aiken.

Children 12 & under are invited to don their costumes and bag some candy from numerous themed trunks, sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

Admission is $1 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will also feature vendors serving food and snacks, face painting, inflatables, carnival games and a DJ.

The city is also seeking help from community businesses, organizations, clubs, groups, and individuals who are interested in becoming Trunkers or donating candy.

Candy donation stations will be set up at Odell Weeks Activities Center, Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Odell Weeks Tennis Center and Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.