Children’s spring consignment sale at Trinity on the Hill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Time to get a great deal on spring and summer clothing for your kids!

The annual spring children’s consignment sale is underway at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church.

You’ll find thousands of new and gently-used children’s clothes, toys, books and equipment at

bargain prices. The sale is open to the public Thursday, March 5th through Saturday, March 7th at the church, located at 1330 Monte Sano Avenue in Augusta.



Shop with a cause! 100% of the net proceeds from the sale go to support our local, national & international mission partners.