Children’s Consignment Sale underway this weekend at Trinity on the Hill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Time to get great bargains on fall and winter clothing for your kids!

More than 200 consignors are taking part in the annual Fall Children’s Consignment Sale is taking place this weekend at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, on Monte Sano Ave.

You’ll find gently used children’s clothing and shoes, along with toys, books and equipment. This is a perfect time to shop for back-to-school and for Christmas gifts!!

The hours are Friday, August 23, from 10am – 7pm… and Saturday, August 24, from 8am -1pm (with many items half-price).

60% of sales go to the consignors and the other 40% to trinity’s local and international missions.