Putting Children First

Launched in January of 1994, Children First began as a joint campaign between the ABC Network and its affiliate stations across the United States. The campaign raises awareness of the challenges facing America’s children. The Children First campaign in Aiken-Augusta delivers positive and action-oriented messages to children and their parents and families. We hope to help kids overcome the obstacles that inhibit their growth and learning potential by stressing what each adult can do to help them. The Children First message stresses that “there IS something each of us can do, to help children.”

Color the Weather

You can now submit your Color the Weather pictures online! Click here to fill out the information and upload a picture.

Be sure to watch our newscast around 5:36 and 6:36 a.m. to see if you are a winner. Our winners will receive a a Color the Weather coloring book!

Kids Day at the Ballpark

Kids Day at the Ballpark is held each spring at an Augusta GreenJackets’ baseball game. Admission is free for children under 12 when accompanied by their parents or parent. The children can participate in different events and games during the baseball game, such as operating the scoreboard and competing in contests between innings. It’s a great opportunity for children to attend a baseball game with their family and friends.

Fun Day in Aiken

Fun Day in Aiken is an old fashioned day of fun and games, designed for local families! We have a dozen games for the kids to enjoy, such as shooting basketball, putt-putt, toss the ring on the dolphin’s nose, water pistols squirting out candle flames, and guessing games. We also have inflatable rides and plenty of food to eat. The entry fee is a canned food item for the Golden Harvest Food Bank. For this event WJBF News Channel 6 partners with the Aiken United Way. United Way agencies are assigned to each game sharing valuable agency information with our community.