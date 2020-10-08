Mayor says some Halloween actvities need to be avioded

You know Halloween and the rest of the holiday season is a fun and festive time but it comes with some sobering and serious statistics 7000 cases of COVID in Richmond County, and 168 deaths.

These are scary times and Mayor Hardie Davis says even after months people should not be tricked into a false sense of security with the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure that we continue to put our foot on the gas in making sure our citizens are safe wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Wearing a mask goes hand in hand with Halloween, so does door to door trick or treating an activity considered high risk by the CDC.

“Even before COVID about trick or treating it’s not like it used to be George you got some mean people out there plus the COVID so I’m in agreement we should not go knocking on doors,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Decorating is one way to get into the Halloween spirit, but the mayor says other traditional activities needs to be avoided.

“I’m asking that we stay away from activities that include indoor haunted houses, hayrides, crowded indoor costume parties,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

City leaders are urging people stay away from these Halloween activities however commissioner Williams doesn’t support the city passing an ordinance cancelling trick or treating.

“It’s up to people to make those decisions if you try to mandate that you would have people just being defiant so I don’t think that’s the thing for the government to do an ordinance,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

There are events this year for those who want to avoid the house to house trick or treating there will be a big event at the James Brown arena and the Sheriff says he’ll be holding his annual event but this time outside in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.