Change your perception of Stress

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Rising COVID-19 numbers and the rush to get a vaccine are wreaking havoc on stress levels. But health professionals report stress–which can be defined by the physiological and psychological response to internal or external stressors–fall into two categories. Acute and Chronic stress.

Dr. Youssef Associate Professor/Psychiatrist at Augusta University:

“There is a big difference between short term stress, acute stress, and chronic stress…Acute stress is not necessarily bad, sometimes physiological stress can motivate us to pass an exam, but chronic stress is bad for the body. Chronic stress is not good because it increases certain hormones in the body…it can cause problems in the brain and the rest of the body.”

The effects of stress can cause feelings of anger, sadness, loss of appetite, and worry. The CDC shares a list of ways to cope with stress including taking breaks from news and social media and connecting with “a community or faith-based organization.” Board Certified Therapist and owner of Healing Life Institution in Atlanta, Bridgette Morris, says being happy can be built over time.

Bridgette Morris Life Board Certified Therapist/Owner of Healing Life Counseling:

“It’s perspective. Often times of feelings are not facts. You know it might be a fact that. Let’s think about this…it’s a fact that I can’t go and be with my book club in person right now. That’s “It’s a perspective. Oftentimes, our feelings are not facts. It’s a fact that I can’t go and be with my book club in person right now. So that’s a fact so I’m going to choose my feelings. I might feel really sad and disappointed, or I could choose to say I feel some sadness and I have gratitude because we do have this technology which is allowing us to feel together and we’re social distancing, so it’s a perspective and when you can start to apply that to your life, it’s a game changer.”

These experts add that stress is a normal reaction to the everyday challenges we face. If it’s one thing we can all agree upon is that stress isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but we can change is how we look at it.

In Augusta, Taylor Leverett, WJBF News Channel 6.