Saturday, November 3, 2018

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Augusta 3500 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA 30909



The 2018 Caring for Aging Parents Expo will provide FREE professional advice and information.

Discussion panel comprised of local experts covering a broad spectrum of issues facing those who are in the position of either caring for aging parents or facing decisions about their own future.

Questions & concerns fielded from the audience.



Vendors on site to provide information and available services that pertain to the care of aging parents.