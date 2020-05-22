Brad and Jennie say goodbye to George Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– How do you say goodbye to someone you’ve had the honor of working with, in the most unusual and often unexpected circumstances, for 22 years?

George Myers is retiring Friday, May 22 after nearly 35 years at WJBF-TV. He’s spent the better part of that time co-anchoring the evening newscasts with Jennie Montgomery and Brad Means.





Brad and Jennie taped their goodbye messages to George prior to Friday’s final newscast. Brad was worried that Jennie would take up all the time if they tried to do their goodbyes live! They aired earlier this week in a special “Goodbye George” Jennie Show.