AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – January 1st, 1863 signifies the day that President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and Traci George sits down with WJBF to share how her family is tied in to a scholarship program in Augusta that is connected to that historic day.

Thank you for joining us for Celebrating Black Excellence. Now, you have a very important event to talk about that is kicking off our brand-new year – 2024: the Augusta Lincoln League 161st Emancipation Day Gladys Acree Scholarship Celebration.

I am so proud to be able to come and share with you today about Emancipation Proclamation. Like you said, 161 years. If we pause right there and just think of what that entirely means: Emancipation Proclamation. We know it’s a document that was issued by President Abraham Lincoln, and it did not necessarily set us totally into freedom, as I would love to share more in a moment. Yet it did set about our emancipation as Black people here in America. So, that celebration will occur January 1st in honor of my grandmother; we also have a scholarship component.

Why did you choose January 1st?

When President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, it was issued on January 1st, 1863. Again, like I said before, it is a transformation document. So, it means the freedom, it means the emancipation, the justice, and also equality of our people.

Can you tell us more about the scholarship program?

So, Emancipation Proclamation, again with that document, I believe through education in the bottom, if you read through it, President Abraham Lincoln, he states, “That I now give you liberty to pursue your freedom.” And we believe education is the gateway to freedom because if you are not educated about your history, you’ll then be doomed to unnecessarily repeat it. So, with this program, we then offer scholarships that any eligible collegiate student that is present at the program.

The program will take place at Tabernacle Baptist Church on January 1st. What would the program entail?

So, the program is going to be very robust. I’m always excited as program chair for the Augusta Lincoln League to run our program for the day. It’ll be a very brief program. We’re going to have Danté Stewart. He’s a local; Shoutin’ In The Fire is his book. He’s going to be emceeing our program for that day. So that’s going to be really, really, really nice. Then, we’re going to have our speaker, Dr. Daniel Black. He is a professor at Clark Atlanta University. He’s a distinguished author. He is also a fabulous speaker, and if you go on to his YouTube channel and look him up, you will just really be transformed in his words and his thoughts. He would really challenge you on what Black Thought is, and his newest book, Black On Black is really, really, really going to be thought provoking and challenging.

If people want to donate or want to help out, how can they get more information about the scholarship program?

So, in order for you to get more information, you can follow me on Facebook: Traci George. I’m posting all of the time about Emancipation Proclamation, but also, we have an email address and it is just simply theaugustalincolnleague@gmail.com. Then, for our scholarships, we’re receiving all donations at the program that day of, or you can mail them in at P.O. Box 15786 Augusta, Georgia 30919. We have sponsorship levels of different amounts. Again, every eligible college student that is here at the program walks away with a check in their name versus a check written to your school and institution. I don’t think anyone else really is doing that. Like you’re walking away with a check in your name! That’s a loan. Also, then to come into the program to hear about our history is very enriching.

Gladys S. Acree

Now, this is obviously a personal thing for you. How important is this to you to give back to the community?

Yeah, it is so important. I give back to the community in so many various ways. The community knows me and loves me, but this one here is so important because this is my grandmother’s legacy. Gladys Acree was a civil rights activist here in our Augusta, Georgia community. If you guys go back into your history, A. Cree vs. Board of Education, she fought to ensure that our schools were integrated and that we can sit among each other and learn. Again, education is very key and crucial. So, she did that. She was a wonderful, wonderful lady. The scholarship is named after her. I am here just to bridge the gap and carry on her legacy.

Can you give us one more time the information about the event that’s taking place on January 1st?

It is the Emancipation Proclamation ceremony at the Historical Tabernacle Baptist Church on January 1st at 11 A.M. It is annually. It is always on January 1st at 11 A.M. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. We cannot have it without you there in the seats to come and share and celebrate with us and our history, and then, also to our students, who will be there to see them. One year, we had so many students come out; they just kept flooding and flooding. I was like, “Oh my goodness! Is this not our ancestors wildest dream to see these collegiate students just coming and coming to receive these collegiate scholarship dollars?” It was wonderful!

The Augusta Lincoln League 161st Emancipation Day Gladys Acree Scholarship Celebration takes place Monday, January 1st at 11 A.M. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 1223 Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta, GA.