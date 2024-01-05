AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ken J. Makin has not only made an impact when it comes to his writing locally, but he has also made his presence known on national platforms such as ESPN and MSNBC.

Makin sits down with WJBF to discuss how he’s using his platform to make a difference in the community and in the culture.

Welcome to the first Celebrating Black Excellence for 2024! Thank you for being here. So, let’s get started. You are a writer. How did you get started with writing?

Well, let me say, I’m excited, actually, to be sitting here with you in 2024. I’ve been a writer now for 20 years, so this is my 20th year in journalism. I got started modestly enough over The Aiken Standard as a freelance sports writer. So, I went from The Aiken Standard to The Metro Courier. I did a stint with The Augusta Chronicle and started freelancing about three or four years ago. I did a piece for ESPN’s Andscape. Andscape is a subsidiary of ESPN. So, I’m working with ESPN, working with the Christian Science Monitor, very recently started working with MSNBC. So, I’m very excited. I enjoy the autonomy of being a freelance writer, just really writing on my own terms, and just expressing myself in that way: talking about race, politics, and Black culture.

So, what inspires you when it comes to writing?

I would say, everything. I’ve written about my kids. I’ve written about my wife. I’m proud to be married; been married for eight years. Shout out to my beautiful wife and my two kids. One of them just turned 6. So, they’re 6 and 2. So, I’m inspired by everything. I’m inspired by the good. I’m inspired by things that concern me politically, things that concern me in terms of race, etc. So, I write about anything and everything. I love Power. It’s my guilty pleasure: Power: Raising Kanan. I love that show. I love the 90s esthetic. Just to answer your question, anything and everything inspires me.

Now, you did mention Andscape. How did you get to be a part of that?

I have to shout out Dr. Stacy Patton, formerly of Morgan State University. She’s actually an advocate for children. She is against spanking kids and that whole bit. So, I reached out to her. She had done a piece for Andscape. I said, well, “How were you able to write for ESPN?” So, she gave the information to a young lady named Monique Jones. So, I spoke with Monique Jones, who’s now with The Baltimore Banner, and got in that way. So, I’ve been writing for Andscape ever since. The first piece of work was about When They See Us, and that was Ava Duvernay’s interpretation of the Central Park Five and what happened with those gentlemen. Shout to Dr. [Yusef] Salaam. Dr. Salaam is a city councilman now in Harlem. So, imagine going from what happened – I mean, it was a witch hunt – to now, you know, being someone who’s in a position of public service. However, that’s how I got started, and I’ve been with Andscape ever since.

So, you mentioned ESPN, and you had your interview: “The Paradox of Juneteenth and the Black Athlete.” How did that happen?

Another great story. So, Erik Horne, my editor over at Andscape, reached out. I pitched him on Tori Bowie, that tragedy of the young lady who was part of one of the 4×100 track teams, who died in childbirth. So, I actually pitched him on that, and he said, “Well, you know, do you wanna do something on Juneteenth?” I said, “Of course.” So, I wrote that piece up, and that was published online. Then, I heard from those folks over at The Paul Finebaum Show. They reached out to me about coming on the show. I said, “Absolutely.” Paul Finebaum, in terms of like radio hosts and just presentation on ESPN, was really on the short list when it comes to just really good hosts. So, I went on there with Finebaum for a good bit, and we got to talk about some of the things I loved to talk about: Juneteenth and the Black athlete. We had a really good conversation. I really enjoyed that.

Now, how has doing your podcast and your writing had an impact on you in regard to the impact that you have made on the culture?

Well, let me say this first and foremost, in speaking about culture, I also work with the Christian Science Monitor. So, I actually had the good fortune some weeks ago to go to Harlem to kind of review the Harlem Renaissance. I did a walking tour and really enjoyed that experience, and so, I’m hoping to be working with them here in the very, very near future as a cultural commentator. As it relates to writing and podcasting, how has it impacted me personally? You know, it gives me an outlet because I’m always cognizant of things that are going on locally and nationally. Writing and podcasting really give me an outlet to speak about these issues as it as it relates to the greater culture and as it relates to just Black media in general, certainly what you’re doing here and just that that greater space. I think that we have the entertainment part of Black media covered. When it comes to the empowerment component and when it comes to the educational component, I think there’s room to restore and renew those outlets locally and abroad. So, I feel like I’m someone who’s in that space and who is working to restore that space also.

You shared before we did this interview that you have a new logo. Can you please explain the importance of this new logo?

Sure. Thank you for mentioning that. It’s MAD ’24, and it’s making up for lost time. That’s a play on my name, of course: Ken Makin. I thought about where we were in 2020 and obviously the tragedy of what happened to George Floyd – the Summer of Discontent. There were just on the ground movement, and there was just a profound social change that happened during that time. Of course, there was the election of the president in 2020 and the inauguration in 2021. I do feel like since that time, a lot of that traction, a lot of that urgency, has been lost. So, I’ve been thinking about that, just like I said, as an individual, as someone who writes, and as someone who does podcasts and things of that nature. What MAD ‘24 is… the word campaign keeps coming to mind, but not so much a political campaign: a campaign for the people. So, what does that look like? As it relates to people, like for example in Augusta, I look at homelessness, I look at poverty, etc., and I ask myself, “What’s the government doing in that regard? What are organizations doing in that regard?” So, that’s really a lot of what MAD ‘24 is about. Of course, just for myself as an individual, it’s about continuing to speak truth to power. It’s about continuing to pay attention to detail and mention those things and forums such as this one that can really help empower people and just bring people to awareness. I think that’s something that’s desperately needed.

Have you ever considered a career in politics?

You’re the thousandth person… We should have confetti fall from the sky. (Laughs) So, here’s the thing about politics, and I’m not saying no. I’m just simply saying when you run for public office, there’s a constituency that you’re responsible for, and I always see myself in terms of constituency as wanting to reach a greater audience. I don’t want to limit myself to a constituency of, say, North Augusta or Augusta per say. I think my calling is greater. So, that’s where I stand now, but now again, you know, never say never. But just for myself right now, I think there are political constraints. I do think that, of course, this is an election year. So, we think political changes are going to be made this year, but the truth is, politics happens every single day. It’s just something to be mindful about.

How can you give some inspirational words to someone who wants to get into writing, or get into the political space, or has an interest in podcasting? What are some words of inspiration can you give someone right now?

That’s a great question. For me, what I always say in terms of writing is just start writing. Get a get a notebook, get a blog, whatever it is, but you have to be continuously writing. I’ll say this, too. Last year, I actually had the good fortune to speak to a group at Claflin University, and they asked a lot of those questions. The thing I always told them is that you can reach out to me personally. You know what I mean? Kenjmakin.com. If you’re listening to this interview, or if you’re watching this interview and you’re interested in writing, shoot me a message. I’ll answer it. I will be glad to. Just in terms of a general commentary, in terms of people getting into politics, in terms of getting into writing, you got to get in the mix. If you want to be in politics, go to your commission meeting, go to your council meeting, etc. You have to involve yourself and have conversations with people. Find out what it is that people need. Engaging the people is something that has served me so well, not just in terms of just writing and podcasting, but just everyday life. You know, my wife says I’m extroverted. She kind of picks on me about that, but I take pride in relationships and networking because I understand how many possibilities are made out of that.

Now, you’ve mentioned it before, but if you don’t mind mentioning again, if people want to reach out to you, how can they do so?

The best way to do it is go to kenjmakin.com, and you can find my Facebook, Twitter, etc, and the ways you can support what we’re doing in terms of locally. I’m really excited about this year. I’m really excited. Also, the podcast is making Makin’ A Difference, and it is available on Spotify or wherever you get your podcast.