AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Juneteenth Augusta festival continues Monday night, June 26th, with a concert.

The musical event, originally planned for June 19th, was to begin at 5, but was rescheduled due to the threat of inclimate weather. But that didn’t stop the community from coming out to celebrate and support.

Monday’s event includes live performances by Goodie Mob, April Sampé + PHAZE 360, Tara Claitt, Mulah Davinci, Drumma SC & more!!

Along with the official Juneteenth Fireworks show!!

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.