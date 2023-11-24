WJBF – Felicia Rivers is a writer and an independent filmmaker, and she is the founder of Geechee One Films.

Hailing out of Charleston, South Carolina, Rivers sits down with WJBF about how she’s using her journey to inspire others, especially women who want to get into the filmmaking business.

Thank you for joining us for Celebrating Black Excellence. Now, how did you get into filmmaking?

Well, I’ve always been a writer… well, I’m still a writer. I love writing. Writing is a passion of mine. So, I started doing like little web series skits, and then, I finally decided to put it together and make a movie, you know, with the music and the sound. My degree is actually in mass communication with a concentration in public relations. So, we do a little bit of everything even radio, TV, broadcasting, and journalism, but I did that because again, I’m originally like a writer, so it’s just the journey up into filmmaking.

Now talk to me about producing and directing your first film.

My first full length film is Treasure Box, which is on Tubi. I was already doing Treasure Box before I went to Maverick Entertainment, but it’s called Treasure Box is the story that I wrote. It’s kind of a hood, street story, but I love doing it and getting people together to put my story together. It was awesome. I maxed out my credit cards to do it because, like I said, I did it on my own before. I have a distribution deal now, but before, I did it on my own. So, I maxed out my credit cards. We’ve got hotel rooms, and we used people houses. I got a cast together. We were meeting, rehearsing, and gathering together, and I thought it was an awesome experience. That’s why I’m still doing it.

What lessons have you learned throughout the filmmaking journey?

Every film is different. Every cast is different. Every story is different. So, you have to look at it like: What can I do better? So, what wasn’t right for this one, or what can I do to make the next project better? So there’s a lesson. Each movie is like a lesson, but I love it. So, it’s like right now we just maybe in our prime in a minute. So, people are going to be like, “Wow, they are coming with these movies,” but it’s evidence of what comes up in my mind.

Do you have a favorite film of yours?

Well, Cherry Bomb, which comes out in January on Tubi, that was my favorite film, but my new one, Kill ‘Em With A Smile, which I don’t know when it comes out, would be my next film. That’s with Maverick. Then, the movie I don’t have with Maverick is called No New Friends, and that actually might be out before my other Maverick films. So, that might be out like January or February. Okay. So, that would be my latest new film.

Have you faced any hardships? If so, can you talk about like how you overcame them?

Well, the biggest hardship with filmmaking to me is money. You also got people that think you have a billion dollars because they see you doing this. Then, it’s like this cost money and that costs money. Everything costs money, money, money, money, money, money, money. So, you’re trying to find a way to make a low budget film look like it’s a bigger budget than what it is. You know it’s low budget, but it’s like, “What can I do to make this the best film ever, even with the smaller budget that I have?” So that might be the biggest hardship, which is always financial, and then getting people to support. So, I just post. The Geechee One Film’s page is reaching 26,107,000. I promote. Like I said, my degree is in mass communication. So, I am into marketing. So, it’s like you got to keep pushing because even though you have people that want you, there’s more people. There’s a billion people out there. You need to get your product in their hands because everybody’s not going to like it, but there’s going to be something that you do like. That’s why I’m doing different things. So, we might have a horror movie. You might not like horror movies. We might have a crazy movie, and you might not like crazy movies. There’s going to be somebody out there that’s going to love what you are doing. I have hidden messages in all my movies. So, it’s like you might be watching something that may have you saying, “Why are you doing that?” But there’s a hidden message.

Who inspires you? Where do you get your inspiration from?

I would say my parents and my kids. I’m a mother of five. I did lose my son last year, you know, and I say this all the time, but he died at age 19 of natural causes. I say it all the time because it doesn’t make any sense to me, and it still doesn’t make any sense. So, it’s a whole different issue with that.

We’re sorry to hear that. We are sincerely sorry for your loss.

So, you’ll hear it again because I do talk about it a lot because that is a part of me. My children are a part of me. Film is a part of me. Writing is a part of me. This is a passion of mine. So, I’m going to die with this passion.

What words of advice or encouragement you give somebody that wants to get into filmmaking? What advice would you give someone that wants to get into this field?

Make sure this is what you want to do, not because you see other people do it. What I’ve noticed is a lot of people copy people, and they want to be like other people. That’s not a bad thing, but don’t spend too much of your time trying to be like somebody else when you need to be yourself. I do notice that a lot of people do that. They be like, “Oh, well, she can do it, so I can do this.” And that’s not even your passion. Your passion might be cooking. Your passion might be something else, and you don’t want to lose all of that time and energy. This is time and energy. Do you know how many years I put into this? So, it’s like you don’t want to put in ten years into something and be like, “You know what? This is not even what I want to do. I just did this because so-and-so did it.” So just make whatever you do, you’re doing it because this is something that you love. If you don’t make a dollar, you love it. If you make a dollar, you love it. So, that’s the biggest thing I would like to tell someone is this make sure that you are passionate about what you.

As a female filmmaker, do you see any more struggles versus a male filmmaker?

When it comes to that, we do a little bit because well, I could be biased in my head with it. I feel that a lot of men do stick together, and I guess women stick together, too. But then, we have a lot of more females coming out doing films getting their visions out. Whether man or woman, the story is different. Like, you can take a story, and I can take a story. We can both do Cinderella, and your Cinderella can be totally different from my Cinderella because our stories are different. I think men in some cases come together a little bit more. They don’t want to take some women seriously. I’ve gotten bad stories from some people where they put a trust in to some men, and it’s not everybody. However, they have been hurt, or they take their stuff. They downgrade them. They make them feel less than what they are, and it shouldn’t be.

How are you using your platform to empower female filmmakers?

What I’m hoping that they’re watching what I’m doing and saying, “Okay, well, Felicia is wanting to do this, and she’s putting her story out there. Even if people hate it or they love it, she’s still doing that. She’s still pushing. She’s still trying.” Like, I told you about my son. I’m still here. I think about my son every day, all day. I think about all of my kids all day long, but you have to keep going. You cannot give up. You know, you just got to keep going. Yeah, that just goes back to the passion. You have to have the passion for it. Some people could just do it and be like, “I just did it just to do it,” but I don’t want to be like.

What’s next for you?

Where we’re working on some more movies. So, starting in January, we should be dropping like two more films. I have three more scripts ready to go. So, we’ll start back production as usual. I mean, five years from now, we just hope that one of these movies will blow up, and then they all blow up. Then, we all be happy.

Now if people want to follow your journey, how can they do so?

So basically, you can follow me, Felicia Geechee One Rivers on Facebook. We do have a business page, Geechee One Films. We reached 26 million. So, if you’re out there, just like the page. I promote other people’s films. So, we do have that on the page too. It’s not just, “Watch my movies.” It’s also, “Watch these other people’s movies” as well. Some are independent, and some are not. You got to promote and push other people because we’re all in this together.