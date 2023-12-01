WJBF – Brooke Jackson is a 24-year-old entrepreneur who is taking the hair care world by storm with her hair care product, Brooke Nation.

Jackson sits down with WJBF about how her personal hair journey pushed her into creating a product to help others and pushing her into the world of entrepreneurship.

Thank you so much for joining us here on Celebrating Black Excellence. Now, how did you get started with hair care?

Now, it’s crazy how I started. I started it because I wanted to take better care of my hair. There’s a lot of different products on the shelf, but I wanted a product that could grow, repair, protect, and nourish it all in one bottle.

What separates Brooke Nation from all the other hair care products?

One of them is that oil smells amazing. I had to do a lot of trial and errors in mixing different all-natural ingredients to make sure I had the best smell. I’ve tried other hair products on the shelf, and a lot of the hair oils have a really bad odor sometimes where it’s something you got to apply at home and you have to wash it out. My product hair oil is all natural, and it smells amazing. So, you can go out in public with this product, and you can get all the nutrients you need in it. So, it’s soothes an itchy scalp. It is doing so much all in one bottle. It’s great for men, women, and kids. So, men can put on your beards and waves, and women can put it underneath their wigs. So, there are many ways you can use it.

You have Brooke Nation in 38 store locations including Citi Trains and all in different states. Congratulations to you on that! Now, how did you handle the expansion of your brand?

Now is crazy. So, right now, I’m still working a 9 to 5. I do a lot of most of my content-creating and advertising my business normally on weekends, but right now, I do everything in the basement, which includes shipping things. It’s a lot of hustle and bustle. Of course, I get a lot of help with my family helping me ship things out.

So how has the content creation helped you with your product now?

Because I’ve always been a creator and creating different content, this really meshed very well with having a business and creating creative content that will inform people about my business, while also, y catching their attention and wanting to watch it for the creativity of it, whether that’s making you laugh. I also do a lot of public interviews. Those do very well as well in engaging with people out in public with strangers. So, it does very well. I might be dancing, and people are watching it for the entertainment of it. They’re sharing it. They like the videos, but they’re also learning something about a product as well.

Now, as you mentioned, you do work 9 to 5, and you also have another job on top of being an entrepreneur. How are you handling and balancing all of that?

There was one day I had a breakdown moment. I’m like, okay, I’m really working really hard, but I did have a moment with God because I am God-driven. I just make sure I remember why I’m doing this, and this is something that I’m passionate about it. I have dreams. I can’t sleep at night because I want my business to succeed, and I want to create more products. So, it does take a lot of being consistent. I jot down a lot of things. I have a lot of inspirational journals that I read before I get out of my car before I going to work. So yeah, it can be very challenging, but I know why I’m doing this, and I’m loving what I’m doing and how I’m sharing my hair journey with other people. People are getting great results from using it, so I have to continue for my main team.

Are there any words of advice that you could give somebody who wants to get into the haircare business or that wants to get to entrepreneurship?

Make sure it’s a product, or if you have a service, that is something that you’re very passionate about. A lot of people know when you’re really invested into your business instead of you just being like, “Oh yeah, buy this,” and you just use it for a money aspect. You have to really, genuinely think that your product or your service that you’re having available is something that people around the world would need. When you’re consistent about it, people will continue to watch you. They might be watching, but eventually, they’re going to become coming to be a customer. So, keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t stop, keep grinding, and keep hustling. That’s the best thing I can say for anybody that wants to be an entrepreneur.

If people want to follow you, follow your journey, or learn more about your product, how can they do so?

So, you can follow me on Instagram and all my social media platforms @BrookeNation. You can also google and search on YouTube: Brooke Nation or Brooke Nation Hair Growth Oil. Everything you can think of is going to pop up. So, everything you need, we’re searchable.