AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dorian Harris is a known event and cultural curator in the Augusta area, and his brand is now expanding throughout the Southeast region, specifically with his current creation, Ratchet Bingo.

Harris has been dealing with the arts for a number of years, which is why he is affectionally known as “The Art Dealer,” and he sits down with WJBF to discuss his multi-faceted journey.

Thank you for joining us on Celebrating Black Excellence. First question: How did you get the name, The Art Dealer? Where did that nickname come from?

So, I’m a music artist. We were in studio some years back, and a friend of mine – just having a conversation – felt like and said, “Man, you’re more like an art dealer.” Because of everything that I did, my day job as a freelance graphic design, and I’m a music artist, as well as a lot of the events at that time were mainly performing arts influenced. So, when he said that, I took it and ran with it. So, I just pretty much embraced it from there, and it became the umbrella for the different brands and the things I’m involved in.

As you mentioned, you are a music artist. How did you get started with music?

I fell in love of music as a kid. As a child, I was just listening to hip hop. I got older cousins who were listening to music that I shouldn’t have been listening to it. I was listening to that, and that really just sparked the interest into being a music artist.

So, who were who were some of your favorite artists you like to listen to? Back then as a kid: Ice Cube. So, you can imagine a child listening to Ice Cube wasn’t a good idea. (Laughs) As I got older, Outkast became my favorite.

Now, you have a thing now called Ratchet Bingo. What is Ratchet Bingo?

Ratchet bingo is a crazy game night. So, we infused the elements of the bingo game, but it’s not structured like your typical bingo game. It’s not like gambling. There are more so names of artists on the cards. So, therefore, you’ve got a DJ and a host, and it’s just a whole experience. It is wild, crazy fun. One of the things that I think people embrace is that anybody in age group over 21 can enjoy this event. So, people come out, enjoy the game, party, and have a good time. We’re going into different areas where they don’t have entertainment that’s available. Just like for Augusta, someone saw a similar event in another market and was like, “Man, you need to bring one to Augusta.” I had some similar experience with working with Trap-N-Paint four years ago, bringing it to Augusta with the guys out of Virginia. So, I developed this event on my own as far as the structures and as for as the crew, the Ratchet Squad, which is the team behind us. So yeah, we just started doing it in Augusta. It got to be a monthly thing; then, we were doing two shows a month. Then, we started branching out to different cities, and then, we started getting requests from other markets to come in. So, we’ve been traveling the last year and a half every weekend.

How exactly did you like come up with the concept?

To be honest with you, when I look at events, I try to think about the person that I’m targeting with the music. The main music that we use is probably more for a thirty and up crowd. So, I just try to think about those elements, and then, we locate the venues. We started out using small banquet rooms and stuff like that. Recently, we started getting into using smaller concert venues like the one mainly in Macon. It gives us a different feel as well as the exhibit hall in the James Brown Arena. So yeah, it’s just a matter of thinking about the person that you’re targeting, thinking about what they’re into, and thinking about the things that they like and bringing those elements into that event.

How has the reception made you feel as the creator of Ratchet Bingo?

It’s a humbling experience. I mean, I’ve been doing events if I had to guess about 15-16 years. Mahogany Lounge has always been a favorite for the city, but to see the world and everybody embrace this event is a real beautiful thing.

Now, you have something else that you are a part of which is Food Truck Family Friday. How did that come about?

So, I got a good friend, Karen Gordon, who I joke with because every time she calls me, I always end up with more work on my plate. Originally, I was just supposed to create a flier for the actual event, and then, she approached me about promoting the event. It got to a point where I’m organizing these with the support of the Mayor’s office. It’s just taking off. I mean, I understand the purpose for this particular event is to offer food options in different parts of the city that don’t have it. When it comes to food, because you don’t really have any sit-down restaurants outside of Applebee’s, so you don’t have any options outside of fast food. So, people get a chance to come out and enjoy some different types of food and bring their families. They can also talk with the Mayor [Garnett Johnson] because he definitely wants to stay continually connected with the community. They are able to talk to him about whatever they have on their mind and just have a good time.

How our food trucks selected to be a part of the event?

So, food trucks email us at foodtruckfridayaugusta@gmail.com. They email us, and then, they fill out the application and submit their payment. Then, they can come on out and vend.

Do you have a variety of different foods?

Yes. Some people will barbecue. You have some people with seafood. You have some people with desserts. Some people have lemonades. A wide range of food is available to you.

You mentioned earlier that you are a musician. You are a musical artist. Are we getting any new music any time soon from you?

Yes. I got some things in the works for 2024. I have some songs I’ve been sitting on, but

Ratchet Bingo has kind of taken over. We’re constantly on the road every weekend in different cities. So, it’s a lot that comes with that.

Do you have any advice for anyone who wants to create events or who wants to build their own platform?

Figure out what market you’re trying to target. That’s the first trick. I think a lot of times we come up with ideas for events, but you got to think about the customer. Once you determine who your customer is, what they like, and what they’re into, form the event based around that. If you have a customer base that works 9 to 5 jobs, make sure you have your events on the weekends. Mahogany Lounge was a Sunday event, which gave people the option to come and enjoy that in the afternoon or early evening before they go to work because it’s a laid-back day. People are relaxed and do not have a lot going on. So, think about those things when you’re creating your event, or you’re create your platforms. Once you figure that out, it’ll be easier to connect the people with what you’re doing.

If people want more information about all the things you’re doing, or they want to follow your journey, how can they do so?

You can reach me on social media platforms. On Facebook, you can reach me as Dorian Harris; you can also reach me as Art Dealer Music. On Instagram, you can reach me as @artdealerinc. You can connect with me on all three of those platforms for any information that you need and for what I got going on.