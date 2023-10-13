WJBF – Director Bobby Huntley and Producer Eric Raivaun are two incredible forces to be reckoned within the entertainment business, and they chat with WJBF about how they came together and are continuing to take the film world by storm.

Thank you, Bobby and Eric, for joining us here for Celebrating Black Excellence. My first question is how did you guys get started with production and filmmaking?

Bobby: Well, for me, I started at ten years old. I just always loved having a good camera in my hand telling people what to do. All through high school and middle school, my teachers encouraged that by having me do short films and documentaries as opposed to writing research papers. Then, I went to film school and then, pretty much just then been slowly, organically building my filmmaking and artist community, and it’s been on and off and ever since.

Eric: I’ve been in the entertainment industry of about 15 years now. I actually started off as a choreographer-actor, and as a recently maybe the last 5 to 6 years, I moved into that producing role.

How did you guys come together?

Bobby: Shout out to Colbie [Fray], another dope filmmaker in Atlanta. We met at a filmmaker event, and it was kind of like in passing. It actually took us a couple of years with just inboxing each other, like checking in or whatever until we finally started working together. So, honestly, the pandemic brought us to like actually working together.

Eric: Colbie kind of like blackmailed me into doing that because I made this short film, and I never did anything with it. She’s like, “You’re going to show it at my first one.” And then, I met this guy, and it’s like, you know, you just can’t get rid of some things. It’s been that kind of time with this guy. (Laughs) But he’s a creative genius, and that’s why I mess with him. I deal with a lot of people, especially in this Atlanta industry, who are like self-proclaimed people or people that like talk a big game. But this guy, you know, he actually does what he says he’s going to do. You’re going to get a quality work when you’re dealing with him, so I was like, “You know what? I guess I could tag along.”

Bobby: I got to get it done. If I say I’m going to do it, it’s out there. I got to see it through.

So, let’s talk about something really huge that happened for you. You got to work with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker in their movie, The Pass, which is now streaming on Peacock. Can you please talk about that process? How did you get involved with that production?

Bobby: So, we’ve actually been in communication with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker for the past few years trying to find the right project to work together on. Fast forward to last year, 2022, they had a project they were very passionate about. I know Todd had been trying to get it done for years at that point. He brought me into it, and we just slowly chipped away at it with building the crew and all of that. Of course, I wanted my right hand right here, you know, to be my assistant director, my first A.D., to help keep things moving and keep things going. We shot it over, I believe, two weeks – 10 days – back in January. It was a ride, you know. It was all about the love of independent filmmaking. Todd was very passionate about it. He said, “This is my film. I want to get it done, you know, as bare bones, as quick, fast as possible.” Luckily, he had the right team and the right people around him to make it happen. We’re doing exceptionally well on Peacock. Todd was real steadfast about you know, really wanting to get this project done real quick and bare bones and fast. And luckily, it all turned out amazingly well because of the crew that we built around him to support this job. Our whole entire team was so amazing. So, we’re definitely one of the top films on Peacock right now. The fans are excited. You keep talking about it and inboxing us.

Eric: They’re saying they want a sequel.

Bobby: Yeah, they want a Part 2. So, Todd, what’s up? What are we doing? (Laughs)

Behind the scenes of The Pass; courtesy of Bobby Huntley

How are you feeling about the reception of the film?

Eric: It was weird at first because it was such a short notice of me realizing it was going to come out. Then, when it came out, a lot of people were astonished that we were able to bring that out. Then, it went number one for, I don’t know, maybe the first week or something like that. So, it was dope to get that kind of reception, you know?

Bobby: I know Todd has been trying for years to get a film done and, you know, really wanted to solidify himself in this place as a producer and executive producer. So, you know, for us to be able to be a part of helping him and Kandi make that happen because, you know, they’re killing with all the amazing businesses they’re doing, Broadway, and all these things. So, we helped make that step happen for them in the independent film world. It’s a blessing to be part of that story and a part of the journey.

And as you mentioned, you guys shot The Pass in 10 days. Please talk about that process.

Eric: 10 days is very aggressive.

Bobby: Real aggressive, and what made it even more aggressive as we were filming that at the exact same time as The [Real] Housewives [of Atlanta] show. So, while our cameras were rolling, the Housewives crew would come roll. Shout out to Drew Sidora: amazing, beautiful person. I loved working with her.

Eric: Seamless.

Bobby: Seamless. We were trying to work, and they would be like, “Hold up. We need to film a Housewives scene with her.” So, she had to go do change her hair, change everything, and shoot a scene. She would essentially be gone for like an hour. Then, she would change her hair and clothes back to the scene we were filming, and then, knock it out. And I was like, “How do you do that?” But we only had 12 hours in a day… most days, and how we were able to complete our film in the midst of the Housewives production is beyond me. It came together exceptionally well. I’m not going to lie. I was a little shocked because I was like, “How? We don’t have enough time. How are we going to do this? Are we’re going to go back to re-film?” But they pulled it together.

So, let’s talk about your latest project. You guys just released a trailer. It’s a crime drama twist on the Nickelodeon series, My Brother And Me. What was the inspiration behind you deciding to do this twist on the show?

Bobby: Well, it’s part of my story. As a kid, I’ve always been inspired by Mad TV and Saturday Night Live seeing like funny twist on trailers, movies, and different things like that. So, I’ve been doing that pretty much since I was ten. And every year, especially for the past five or six years, I’ve been consistently going viral with those kinds of things. So while we’re doing our own projects, working on other people’s projects like The Pass, and completing our scripts and all these other things, I always do one viral trailer a year that kind of help stir the pot a little bit reminding people who we are, what we do, and what we’re capable of.

Eric: He’s one of the reasons – he’s real humble sometimes. He’s one of the reasons why they did the New Edition series on BET. It’s from his one of his trailers. So that’s the type of stuff that we’re doing every year. You know, it’s one of our projects that we give back. We create an environment where the people that we’ve met across every level of the industry, like we go to Cannes and stuff like that for one of our projects or stuff like that, can come together with people who are aspiring into our sets. We bring everyone together to give them a little family to build with and encouragement. Also, now you’ve got dope footage to put in your reel. A lot of people have gotten booked off of our work on major projects.

Bobby: It’s a fun way for us to like work with some new people. We always try to bring new people on for these little projects, so, when we do our bigger projects and feature films, we solidify that bond with them. They know how we work, and we just bring them along that journey. We were able to do that with The Pass and a couple of other feature films this year.

So, let’s talk about this trailer. What is the storyline about?

Bobby: For me, I’ve never done a crime drama before. So, it was a way for me to stretch that muscle. I was inspired by My Brother And Me and then also shows like Power and BMF. So, I just combined those together. So, I took the characters that we all grew up with and loved on Nickelodeon back in the 90s. So, we aged them up to today, and we put them in real life situations. You know, Goo was trying to get out of the street life; Alfie did a little bit of time. They’re grown and trying to make things happen for themselves. Just seeing the trajectory of what that looks like. Also, seeing a family on both sides of the law, and the stress and toll on the family and the relationships. It’s a really amazing story.

I watched the trailer. You have the character Dee Dee as a cop, Goo married to the older sister, Melanie, and Dionne as a news anchor.

Bobby: Shout out to, Amanda Seales; [My Brother And Me] was one of her first roles. Shout out to Eddie G., who co-wrote it with me. We took what we know of Amanda Seales now as a person and as a personality and infusing that in the role. We also mixed in a little bit of her character that she plays on Insecure in certain moments to call back to a lot of different things.

MBAM 2023 Crime Drama Trailer (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.)

If someone wants to watch the trailer, how can they do so?

Bobby: It’s all over social media: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok. It’s spreading like wildfire right now. So, thank you all so much.

Eric: We put a lot of hard work into it.

Bobby: Yeah, we filmed it right before the strike so it was just like real stressful. I really wanted to put it out in June, but just didn’t seem like the right time, you know? So, we just waited until the right moment. And like, now it seems like both strikes are pretty much going to be on the way over. So, now’s the perfect time. And as of mid-October, it’s going to be the 29th anniversary of the My Brother And Me premiere. So, it’s the perfect time.

Have you gotten any reception from the cast members [of My Brother And Me]?

Bobby: Oh, yes, I’ve seen that they’re sharing it, and they’re posting about it. We love y’all, and we love to work with each and every one of you.

What other projects did you guys talk about? Did you guys have coming up?

Bobby: We just launched our own production company. You know, he has his own production company…

Eric: Interstellar.

Bobby: And mine is Bobby Huntley Films. The two of us and also a lot of our collaborators that we worked with over the years, we’ve established Birdstone Entertainment Group, and it’s a way for me to give back to all the people that’s helped on my project and things like that. It’s something that we all own together. We’re developing more feature films, short films, and series, and My Brother And Me is the first project that we’ve done under that emblem. So, I’m very excited about that.

What words of encouragement can you give someone who wants to get into filmmaking How can you help inspire someone?

Eric: One, don’t compare yourself; two, just do what you can right now. You don’t have to go from A to Z and hold yourself accountable to something that you haven’t even done before. So, just take your time, get to know people, and be adventurous. Meet new people. The more people you meet, the better odds you have and just continue to put your feet to the pavement.

Bobby: It’s all about community; it’s all about building community. That’s why, you know, I’m thankful for this knucklehead right here. He’s a lot. (Laughs) However, he helps me with all this craziness and zaniness in my head. It’s amazing. I’ve actually prayed for years to have somebody I could just call and say, “Hey, I got this idea I want to do.” And he’s like… what do you say?

Eric: Bet.

Bobby: So, I have somebody who’s just ready and willing to go to bat for you and help you on your creative journey. Everybody needs somebody like that in the corner. So yeah, I’m appreciative of that. So, I pray that everybody can find that for themselves on their journey.

Speaking of journeys, how do you people follow you on your journey?

Eric: So, I have a website: raivaun.com is where you’re going to find me. If you want to be on social media, @raivaun, you can catch up with me whatever I’m doing.

Bobby: @bhuntleyfilms and bobbyhuntleyfilms.com. I’m all over the social medias. We also have our own little show that we do.

Eric: Cineshot.

Bobby: On Cineshot, we break down all of our films, how we do them, and what goes on behind the scenes. So, that’s a great little masterclass for other up and coming filmmakers.

Eric: You get to see how annoying he is. (Laughs)

Bobby: I’m a lot, but you have to show people that we don’t play games. We take it very seriously. He brings the funny, I bring the serious. We’re going to work hard, but we’re going to have an amazing project at the end of it that everybody’s going to love. So, I’m about that work.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s The Pass is now streaming on Peacock. You can watch the trailer below: (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.)