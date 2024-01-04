WJBF – Welcome to Speak Out!, the breakout digital segment of Celebrating Black Excellence, where we feature poets and spoken artists, and they perform their works of art.

In the series premiere of Celebrating Black Excellence 365: Speak Out!, we present Sa Jules as she performs her poem, “Releasing My Father.”

For more information on Sa Jules, follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

If you’re interested in being considered for Celebrating Black Excellence 365: Speak Out!, you can email us at CBE365@wjbf.com. If you are chosen, you will receive a follow-up e-mail.