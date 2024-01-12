AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nicole M. Williams has always had a love for acting ever since she was a child, and her dreams to being on the stage and the screen are coming true right before her eyes especially recently as she celebrated her co-starring role on NBC’s Found.

Williams sits down with WJBF to talk about how her passion and her Augusta roots training got her to where she is today.

Thank you for joining us here on Celebrating Black Excellence. Let’s started with your beginning. How did you start with acting?

At the Augusta Mini Theater actually. The Butlers [Tyrone and Judith] actually go to my dad’s church, so I’ve kind of always liked acting. So, my parents were like, “Oh, they’re the people.” So, I literally walked up to Mr. Butler at church and was like, “Hey, I want to act,” and he’s just like, “You’re not old enough.” So, I was like, “All right,” and it was like every Sunday I was like, “Hey, I want to act.” So, until I was in third grade, they let me into the Augusta Mini Theater, and that’s kind of how it all got started.

How has the Augusta Mini Theatre shaped you as an actress?

They have given me so much, but mainly, they have taught me the discipline that I’ve needed. They’ve given me the skills, taught me how to memorize, given me wisdom that I’ve needed to work in this industry, but also be smart about it.

Not only are you an alum of the Augusta Mini Theatre, but you’re also a Davidson Fine Arts School alum. How has your education at Davidson helped you with your career?

Now, Davidson… that was a course load because not only did we had to excel at academics, but we also had to excel at the arts. So, that also was another lesson in learning to balance everything in life, because as we know, in adulthood, not only do I have to figure out how to do my career as an artist, but as we know, it’s not a steady gig, right? I mean, you get a job here and not get another job for many months. So, also, I have to balance, I have to pay my bills, and I have to figure out where I’m living. So, it definitely prepares you for life and how to balance and figure out how to do everything at the same time.

You have had some experience overseas as well in Japan. Can you talk about that?

Yes, yes. I got to work at Universal Studios Japan working with them with the Harry Potter part of the park. That’s a little tongue twister. (Laughs) I got to do a bilingual script where it was part Japanese-part English, but it was with a British accent.

That’s a lot.

Yeah. Yeah, yes, it was, but it was an amazing experience. That was definitely one of my most challenging scripts to learn, but I had a blast. It was like living in a completely different world, learning a different culture, and even so, our cast was mixed. We had cast members from Russia, from Ukraine, from Australia, from England. So, I got to learn all these different cultures, and it was just amazing. And the food…. The food was so good!

How has living overseas changed you as a person and as an artist?

It definitely has broadened my horizons. I think differently, especially trying to learn a script. When a script is in a different language, you also have to understand that culture in order to understand how to speak that language, and as an actor, you have to get into character. So, you have to understand that character more. Let’s say you have a villain; you can’t judge that villain like, “This is a bad person.” For example, the film I did with you, A Very Merry New Year, there are some that might say Nikki is a villain, but I couldn’t look at her that way. I had to enter into her culture, into her life, and figure out why did she think and act the way she did, and I and make it make sense to me and verify it because every villain in their life is the hero.

Courtesy of Nicole M. Williams

That’s an interesting perspective. Very good perspective. Now, you recently were in an episode of NBC’s Found. So first off, congratulations on that. You were on episode 12, and what was the title of that episode?

“Missing While Eccentric.”

And what was the name of your character?

Her name was Estrella.

So, how was that experience, working on a professional set for a nationally-scripted series?

It was amazing and terrifying at the same time because I grew up in the Mini Theater, I got to work at Disney World, and I got to work at Universal Studios, so everything is a challenge in itself. However, everything seems like, I guess, a small pond, and that felt like I jumped into the ocean because this is supposed to be big. This is national TV. This is the real world; it felt like that to me. So, I was like, “All right. This is it. Either I sink or I swim.” Everything I learned is supposed to come forward here because I had challenges. There is fighting in the script. It was a part in the script where I had to cry immediately and I was like, “All right, so did my training come in? When they say, “Action,” am I going to start crying, or is it going to be like… (Awkward Face). And everything just happened! It just flowed out. I had fun, I let go, and all my training came through, and it was just like, “Yep, this is what I’m supposed to do with my life. I’m doing it correctly. This is it.”

How did you feel watching it back?

I was nervous. Literally, right before, I was so nauseous watching it, and then, when we got to watch with my family, I was like, “I did good. I did good.” It was just amazing watching it, and I got to be drawn into the story and almost forget it was me for a second. So, I was glad I wasn’t judging myself and actually able to watch it for once.

What has the reception been like for you?

Everybody’s been very, very congratulatory, which I’m very happy about and relieved because I definitely had a lot of fears beforehand. I was thinking that people are going to watch it, they’re going to hate it, and they’re going to be like, “You should get a day job or something.” (Laughs)

Do you have anything else coming up that the people should know about?

I do know that over Christmas, I’ve had two movies come out like For The Love Of Christmas 2: A Heart For The Holidays, which is now out on Roku Channel, Peacock, and Tubi. Also, there’s a Kwanzaa movie I did called A Kwanzaa Family Vacation, which is out on Vimeo. So, everyone, check that out.

Is there any advice you want to give to someone who wants to get into acting?

If this something you want to do, and you feel it in your heart, take the classes. Do what you have to do. Do whatever job you need to do to support yourself because believe in yourself. I know it’s hard and difficult, but that’s the main thing. Believe in yourself and have fun doing it.

If people want to know more information about you and everything you’ve got going on, how can they get that information?

I have a website, nicolemwilliamsactor.com, and my social media is either Nicole M. Williams Actor or @nmwactor.