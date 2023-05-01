Black Excellence 365 is a year-round station initiative that honors the contribution, kindness, innovation, and selflessness of black individuals in the CSRA. It is our philosophy that the importance of recognizing black excellence is a year-round obligation—it goes beyond just a single month each year.

The ideal recipients of The Black Excellence 365 Award are strong, forward-thinking representatives of their communities. Through their efforts, they improve the lives of the people around them. They are passionate about what they do, and work tirelessly to translate that passion into meaningful, impactful change in the CSRA.