Behind the scenes as Augusta’s Kroc Center gets ready to reopen May 4th

WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery tours the Kroc Center, socially distanced, with Major Doug McClure and Chris Bailey, from The Salvation Army

"We were here before, we’re here during, and we’re going to be here afterwards, and we’re not going to change anything about that mission.” ~Major Douglas McClure, Salvation Army Augusta Area Commander

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– After six weeks of being closed in the coronavirus pandemic, the Kroc Community Center is ready to welcome back its members.

WJBF crews got a behind the scenes look at what it takes to get a massive community center up to strict sanitation standards set by The Salvation Army Headquarters in Atlanta and the State of Georgia, and enforced by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the RCSO gave the ok, we were allowed inside to see the changes members will find when they are welcomed back to the center beginning at 5:00am Monday, May 4th.

Major Doug McClure is the Augusta Area Commander. He says obvious changes include workout machines being spread out throughout the center, even into the classrooms and banquet halls. 6-foot distances are observed and cleaning/sanitation stations are set up all around the facility.

“We’re gonna have 2-hour blocks our members can sign up to work. And that block lasts about and hour and 45 minutes – the last 15 minutes they whole system gets cleaned and gets prepped again.”

Members will need to reserve a workout time online, and they can do so 10 days out. There will be forehead temperature checks at the front door.

McClure says his team’s commitment to building healthy families, a better community, and a foundation of faith has been unshakable.

