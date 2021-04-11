Backyard farming on the rise

The pandemic caused many people to see an increase in food prices. So, some turned to an alternative way to cut those costs right in their backyard.

Sometimes all it takes is a seed…to start the process of growing something new.

General manager at Good Earth, says “I think it really goes back to people were in quarantine and at home and wanted to do stuff with their kids so why not plant a garden and grow your own?”

The pandemic brought on a new way of living and for some people that was growing a garden. With the USDA reporting a 3.5 percent increase in to food-at-home prices, it’s no wonder consumers were choosing another way to put food on the table.

General manager at Good Earth, Lacey Enevoldsen-Meredith says gardening “gave [folks] a way to make their house beautiful and learn a new trade and even be able to eat from their own garden.”

From the garden to the table. A mindset beginning gardener Fiona Pike believes. Fiona Pike is a part of the Augusta Locally Grown community. She says that growing in your own backyard can be quite beneficial.

Fiona Pike: “there’s nothing that tastes like going into your own garden and picking a fresh tomato and taking a bite of it…you can’t get a tomato like that in the grocery store.”

Pike is among a growing group of backyard farmers in the CSRA along with Julie Klare who shares and sells her items to local farmers Markets. Klare says she thinks the pandemic is what motivated folks to garden more.

Julie Klare says she thinks “people started to realize that a lot of our food comes from a really long way and that there’s a lot that’s involved and people started looking for things that were more local and looking to do things themselves.”

Both Fiona Pike and Julie agree that gardening is a simple task to start but a piece of advice for beginners is to be prepared for trial and error.

Fiona Pike: “I think if something doesn’t work the first time, it will work the second time. There’s a lot of things that you can learn but you can start with just basic planting.”

Julie Klare: “… but once you get every time you do it and every time you fail, you learn more and learn more and every year it gets better.”

Both Pike and Klare agree anyone can become a backyard farmer. All it takes is sunshine, some seeds, a little patience.