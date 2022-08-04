MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7.

Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories – can be purchased both online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the period, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

TAX-FREE ITEMS INCLUDE

Note: these are examples and not a comprehensive list

School Supplies

  • Art supplies
  • Binders and folders
  • Books
  • Bookbags
  • Calculators
  • Daily planners and organizers
  • Flash drives
  • Glue, tape, staplers, staples
  • Headphones and earbuds
  • Highlighters and markers
  • Lunch boxes
  • Musical instruments
  • Notebooks and paper
  • Pencils, sharpeners, erasers
  • Pens
  • Scissors
  • Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Bed and Bath

  • Bath mats and rugs
  • Bed skirts and dust ruffles
  • Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters
  • Blankets and throws
  • Mattress pads and toppers
  • Pillow cases and shams
  • Pillows (all types)
  • Sheets and sheet sets
  • Shower curtains and liners
  • Towers (all types and sizes)
  • Washcloths

Computers and Technology

  • Computers
  • Computer parts and accessories (like monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer
  • Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)
  • Printers
  • Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

Clothing and Accessories

Accessories

  • Belts and suspenders
  • Hair accessories
  • Hats and caps
  • Purses and handbags
  • Neckties and bow ties

Activewear

  • Exercise clothing
  • Athletic uniforms
  • Leotards and tights
  • Hunting and ski clothing
  • Swimwear

Everyday

  • Dresses and skirts
  • Leggings
  • Pants, jeans, and shorts
  • Shirts and blouses
  • Sleepwear
  • Socks and underwear
  • Suits and blazers
  • Sweaters and sweatshirts

Footwear (all shoes including:)

  • Cleats
  • Dance shoes
  • Rain boots
  • Orthopedic shoes
  • Skates
  • Slippers

Outerwear

  • Coats (all types)
  • Earmuffs
  • Gloves and mittens
  • Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)
  • Scarves
  • Vests

Specialty

  • Aprons
  • Bibs
  • Bridal gowns and veils
  • Costumes
  • Diapers
  • Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)
  • Graduation caps and gowns

WHAT’S NOT INCLUDED

  • Backpacks that are not used for school
  • Bathroom accessories
  • Briefcases
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Cookware
  • Cosmetics
  • Digital cameras
  • Eyewear, sunglasses, glasses
  • eReaders
  • Furniture
  • Hardware and tools
  • Hobby equipment, supplies, toys
  • Jewelry
  • Mattresses and box springs
  • Music and video players
  • Office supplies,
  • Paper products that are not school supplies (tissues, paper towels)
  • Replacement parts
  • Safety equipment
  • Smartphones/cellphones
  • Shower curtain hooks, rings, and rods
  • Sleeping bags
  • Stereo equipment
  • Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)
  • Table cloths, placemats, napkins and other table supplies
  • Toilet paper
  • Video game consoles
  • Wallets, change purses
  • Watches and bands
  • Wastebaskets
  • Window treatments

South Carolina shoppers purchased more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday, according to SCDOR.