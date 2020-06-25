Supplies needed for Richmond County DFCS back to school bash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County DFCS will host their second annual Back to School Bash to help provide families in Richmond County with school supplies.
“Our vision is to ensure that children have the tools they need to succeed in theRichmond County DFCS
classroom. The Back to School Bash will provide students in the local area with the
supplies they need to succeed this school year. Our goal is to give away school
supplies to 100 K-12 students and we would like to request your support in meeting this
goal.”
If you wold like to donate, below is a list of supplies needed. Donations can be dropped off at 3310 Old Louisville Road. Donations are needed by July 24, 2020.
- Bookbags
- Crayons
- Pens
- Pencils
- Composition Notebooks
- 2 Pocket Folders
- 3 Prong Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Notebook Paper
- Erasers
The Back to School Bash event will be held at 3310 Old Lousiville Rd. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until all supplies are given out.