Supplies needed for Richmond County DFCS back to school bash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County DFCS will host their second annual Back to School Bash to help provide families in Richmond County with school supplies.

“Our vision is to ensure that children have the tools they need to succeed in the

classroom. The Back to School Bash will provide students in the local area with the

supplies they need to succeed this school year. Our goal is to give away school

supplies to 100 K-12 students and we would like to request your support in meeting this

goal.” Richmond County DFCS

If you wold like to donate, below is a list of supplies needed. Donations can be dropped off at 3310 Old Louisville Road. Donations are needed by July 24, 2020.

Bookbags

Crayons

Pens

Pencils

Composition Notebooks

2 Pocket Folders

3 Prong Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Notebook Paper

Erasers

The Back to School Bash event will be held at 3310 Old Lousiville Rd. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until all supplies are given out.