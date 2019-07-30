School lunch changes coming to Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The way some students pay for school lunch will change for three Richmond County schools.

In the past, Richmond County School System operated with a grant that offered universal free lunch at all schools. Communications Director Kaden Jacobs said now that grant, the Community Eligibility Provision, would charge the district $1 million instead of a reimbursement.



Three schools, CT Walker, Freedom Park and Davidson Fine Arts have the least amount of students eligible for free and reduced lunch, so in order to save money all students will pay at those schools. Students who still need free lunch at those schools will get it.

“It’s a positive thing for our community that this is an issue,” Jacobs said. “It shows that wealth is coming in, better jobs, better pay. Everyone’s boat is kind of rising and this is one of the results of that.”

Jacobs added that the change came due to the school needing to re-certify with the USDA after opening new schools.