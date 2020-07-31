SC State Superintendent approves additional school district reopening plans, requires face masks in public school facilities

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF/AP) – South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman has announced the approval of thirty six additional school district reopening plans as well as the institution of a face mask requirement for students and staff in South Carolina’s public school facilities that will begin when students and staff return.

Face Masks Required in Public School Facilities

The state’s face mask requirement while inside public school facilities will follow the guidance set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which states that cloth face coverings should not be placed on:

Children younger than 2 years old.

Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious.

Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.

The CDC guidance also has considerations for clear face coverings for special populations of students and staff.

The SCDE is helping to facilitate the face mask requirement by purchasing and providing five cloth face masks for every teacher, bus driver, custodian, and food service worker.

In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.

Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.

