SC Gov. McMaster announces 70 school districts to receive $10 million in PPE

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has announced the distribution of $10 million worth of personal protective equipment and supplies to seventy school districts in the state, this fall.

This is in an effort to ensure a safe reopening for the school year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Getting our children back into the classroom is vital for the continued growth of our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Securing this PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.”

“As schools welcome back students and staff to classrooms across South Carolina, it is crucial that they have the resources needed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “The statewide order of protective equipment announced today will help ensure that we have the safest learning environments possible.”

Statewide, 70 of South Carolina’s 81 districts requested PPE funding. The state will distribute the following PPE and supplies to the school districts as follows:

248,000 Adult and student masks

600,000 Cloth masks

80,000 KN95 masks

150,000 Face shields

46,000 Gloves

237,000 Gowns for nurses

12,000 Cases of disinfecting wipes

11,000 Gallons of hand sanitizer

