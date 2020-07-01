Richmond County shares back to school plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Local school districts are looking for the safest solution to bring students back to the classrooms.

“We will recommend face-to-face Monday through Thursday, with Friday being remotely learning for Pre K through 12th grade,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw.

Richmond County is giving parents two options for the upcoming school year; face-to-face learning or learning online. Parents have until July 20th to sign up for the online model.

“If a parent selects this model, we believe we’ll have a group of teachers prepared to offer instruction in a more rigorous matter than what we provided this past spring,” said Dr. Bradshaw.

Depending on the circumstance, students can switch from either option.

“We will offer exceptions,” said Lynthia Ross. “Our parents will need to reach out to the administrators of their schools to find out if they eligible for an exception to make that change.”

Students and employees are encouraged to wear a face mask, but it’s not required.

“What we will do is highly encourage our parents to send their kids to school with a mask,” said Ross.

The first day of school is August 3rd. Online students will start on August 17th. With Governor Brian Kemp extending the State of Emergency until August 11th, Doctor Bradshaw says school will begin as expected.

“If there is a surge and we move from moderate to medium, which we are currently in, we will recommend a delay school opening,” explained Dr. Bradshaw.

Students who select the online model can participate in extracurricular activities if they are eligible. Board members will vote on reopening schools at their meeting on July 14th.

