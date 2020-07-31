Richmond County Parent’s Toolbox

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Count on NewsChannel 6 to provide you with need-to-know information and tools to get you through the 2020-2021 school year and beyond!

Richmond County students are expected to head back to class on Tuesday, September 8th

Further delay to start school or transition to full-time online learning could be a possibility if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.

You can find a complete School Year Calendar for Richmond County below, or download it by CLICKING HERE.

For more info on Richmond County Schools, click HERE.

