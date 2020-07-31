RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Count on NewsChannel 6 to provide you with need-to-know information and tools to get you through the 2020-2021 school year and beyond!
Richmond County students are expected to head back to class on Tuesday, September 8th
Further delay to start school or transition to full-time online learning could be a possibility if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.
You can find a complete School Year Calendar for Richmond County below, or download it by CLICKING HERE.
For more info on Richmond County Schools, click HERE.
MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL HEADLINES:
- Richmond County Parent’s Toolbox
- Aiken County Parent’s Toolbox
- Columbia County Parent’s Toolbox
- Helping children manage back to school anxiety among COVID-19
- Burke County schools delay reopening until September
- Columbia County transportation department plans for back to school safety
- Aiken County School Board approves delaying the start of the school year to August 31st
- Columbia County elementary school students to begin in person learning Monday