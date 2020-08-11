Positive coronavirus case reported at Grovetown High School

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that there has been a positive case of COVID-19 reported at Grovetown High School.

It’s unknown if that the person infected is a student or faculty member.

School leaders say a letter was sent out to those who may have come in contact with the person.

No word on their next course of action.

All five high schools in the district have seen positive results just a week into the school year.

This is a developing story.

