McCormick County students are heading back to school

McCormick, SC (WJBF)- Today, students in McCormick County are headed back to school. They are the first district in the CSRA to head back to class because they do year round school.

School Superintendent, Dr. Jaime Hembree said last year they followed a more traditional school schedule because of the pandemic, but students and teachers are looking forward to getting back to normal.

“Students are more engaged when we can be with them on a year round basis and provide those intervention opportunities. I think it also cuts down on student behaviors when the students are here with us year round,” she said.

She explained that they are not offering virtual options at this time because they believe students need that face to face interaction.

Dr. Hembree said the district is not requiring students or teachers to wear mask or be vaccinated, but both are strongly encouraged for the safety of everyone.

The district provided a vaccine clinic for teachers last year that was 75% attended. Dr. Hembree said they also offered one to students, but that one wasn’t as successful. She says they are looking into offering more student vaccine clinics for any student that qualifies and who decides with their parents to be vaccinated.