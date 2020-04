THOMASTON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia High School Association released the full schedule for the 2020 high school football season on Tuesday.

The slate has most teams opening the season on Friday, August 21st and playing their final game on or before Friday, November 6th, which means CSRA teams will have finished their regular seasons before the rescheduled Masters Tournament, which begins November 12th.

