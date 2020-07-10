Georgia teachers, parents and student input needed regarding tests

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia leaders need input toward their request to forego student standardized testing for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

In June, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods issued a joint statement announcing the state’s plan to submit a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Given the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic and the resulting state budget reductions, it would be counterproductive to continue with high-stakes testing for the 2020-2021 school year. In anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall, we believe schools’ focus should be on remediation, growth, and the safety of students. Every dollar spent on high-stakes testing would be a dollar taken away from the classroom,” reads the statement.

The waiver will specifically be applicable for the Georgia Milestones assessment CCRPI school and district rating.

According to Governor Kemp and Superintendent Woods, “to our knowledge, Georgia is the first state in the nation to make this announcement for the upcoming school year. Additionally, effective immediately, the Georgia Department of Education is suspending the teacher evaluation (TKES) summative rating for 2020-21.”

They also add, “Though the legislative session was shortened due to COVID-19, we are continuing to pursue Senate Bill 367, which aims to get Georgia’s state testing requirements in line with the federal minimum and maximize time for instruction.”

Public feedback and comment are required as part of the process to request a waiver. The survey will close at 11:59pm on Friday, July 10.

Complete the short survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PPRTM9K