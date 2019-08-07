Columbia County to welcome in more than 28,000 students: What’s new this school year

HARLEM Ga. (WJBF) — From opening a brand new school to making sure our kids stay safe; Dr. Sandra Carraway and the rest of the Columbia County Board of Education are getting ready to welcome in about 28,000 students.

2019 – 2020 school year, students will see something new in their school work, stem and steam.

The clock has run out for summer break, and students will be packing their bookbags for a new school year. The Columbia County School district is introducing a stem initiative district-wide. The goal is to make students job-ready for the future.

“Once you teach them the EDP (the engineer design process), they see how they can use that in their everyday lives,” explained North Columbia Elementary Principal, Tonya Gambrell.

Two schools are stem certified. North Columbia elementary is the only steam-based school in the county. That means they will be ditching the books and learning how to design things that could be useful in the real world.

“Teaching the children that school doesn’t stop here; that learning that we have here is going to help us in the future,” said Gambrell.

The superintendent of schools, Dr. Carraway also talked about the new North Harlem Elementary school being open for her students.

“Those who might have questions, those who came with their children yesterday evening saw that this building is as ready for children as possible be,” said Carraway.

Dr. Carraway says there is still some work to be done. She assures parents construction will take place after school hours and on the weekends.

“Becuase we have school going on, and we will be focusing on that,” explained Carraway. “And we don’t want them on site around our children while we’re trying to have school.”

Keeping your kids safe is the number goal on the superintendent’s agenda. Dr. Carraway says now students will have to wear a school id during school hours. For those caught without it.

“Then someone is going up to you and say ‘good evening, may I help you? I see you’re visiting our building,” said Carraway. “Or if you happen to be a teenager, we know immediately you probably don’t belong in our buildings.”

Of course, back to school means back to the busy roads in Columbia County. Dr. Carraway reminds everybody to slow down and keep the students safe.