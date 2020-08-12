Columbia County School District releases revised 2020-2021 school year calendar

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has released a revised school year schedule.

This comes after the Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2020 Masters Tournament, now set for November, will not allow patrons or guests on the course.

Due to this change, October 12th has been restored as a holiday. The week of November 9th through the 13th will now be a regular school week, with the exception of Wednesday, November 11th, when schools will be closed for Veterans Day.

The school year will now end on May 21st, 2021, three days earlier than previously scheduled.

You can view the new calendar below or download it by CLICKING HERE.

