COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Count on NewsChannel 6 to provide you with need-to-know information and tools to get you through the 2020-2021 school year and beyond!
Columbia County Middle and High School students will start the school year Monday, August 3rd using the A/B model.
Students whose last names begin with A to K are in group A. Students whose last names begin with the letter L to Z are in group B. They’ll attend school on alternating days. The days a group is not at school, they’ll learn from home.
Elementary students will attend school Monday through Friday. Traditional school starts Monday August, 3rd. Online classes starts August 17th.
You can find the complete School Year Calendar for Columbia County below, or download it by CLICKING HERE.
For more information about Columbia County schools, visit www.ccboe.net.
MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL HEADLINES:
- Richmond County Parent’s Toolbox
- Aiken County Parent’s Toolbox
- Columbia County Parent’s Toolbox
- Helping children manage back to school anxiety among COVID-19
- Burke County schools delay reopening until September
- Columbia County transportation department plans for back to school safety
- Aiken County School Board approves delaying the start of the school year to August 31st
- Columbia County elementary school students to begin in person learning Monday