Columbia County Parent’s Toolbox

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Count on NewsChannel 6 to provide you with need-to-know information and tools to get you through the 2020-2021 school year and beyond!

Columbia County Middle and High School students will start the school year Monday, August 3rd using the A/B model.

Students whose last names begin with A to K are in group A. Students whose last names begin with the letter L to Z are in group B. They’ll attend school on alternating days. The days a group is not at school, they’ll learn from home.

Elementary students will attend school Monday through Friday. Traditional school starts Monday August, 3rd. Online classes starts August 17th.

You can find the complete School Year Calendar for Columbia County below, or download it by CLICKING HERE.

For more information about Columbia County schools, visit www.ccboe.net.

