Back-to-school events to be held in CSRA this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several groups and organizations across the CSRA are making sure students are prepared for school by holding back to school drives. The following is a list of some that are happening in the next few days.

Saturday, August 10:

4th Annual Prospering Young Dreamers Back to School Bookbag Drive

Aiken County Career Center

2455 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Warrenville

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Free backpacks and school supplies

Back2School Bash

1149 York St., Aiken

(behind McDonald’s)

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free School Supplies, Food, Games, Bouncy House, Music

Back to School Fest

Denmark Olar Middle School

Time: Starts at 10 a.m.

Food, fun, and games

Sunday, August 11:

6th Annual Unity in the Community Back to School Bash

Williston- Elko High School

12233 Main St, Williston

Prayer at the Flag Pole: 3:45 p.m

School supplies give away and refreshments: 4-6 p.m.

Do you know of any others? Let us know.