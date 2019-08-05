Back-to-school events to be held in CSRA this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several groups and organizations across the CSRA are making sure students are prepared for school by holding back to school drives. The following is a list of some that are happening in the next few days.
Saturday, August 10:
4th Annual Prospering Young Dreamers Back to School Bookbag Drive
Aiken County Career Center
2455 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Warrenville
Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Free backpacks and school supplies
Back2School Bash
1149 York St., Aiken
(behind McDonald’s)
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Free School Supplies, Food, Games, Bouncy House, Music
Back to School Fest
Denmark Olar Middle School
Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
Food, fun, and games
Sunday, August 11:
6th Annual Unity in the Community Back to School Bash
Williston- Elko High School
12233 Main St, Williston
Prayer at the Flag Pole: 3:45 p.m
School supplies give away and refreshments: 4-6 p.m.
Do you know of any others? Let us know.