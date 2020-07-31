Aiken County Parent’s Toolbox

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Count on NewsChannel 6 to provide you with need-to-know information and tools to get you through the 2020-21 school year and beyond!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of changes are taking place in classrooms across the CSRA.

Aiken County School officials worked three different plans for the 2020-2021 school year. With several adjustments made through motions, we now know some of the changes are:

School will start August 31

Labor Day will be a school day

There will be no fall break during Masters Week.

Thanksgiving holiday break has been shortened by one day

Last day of classes has been moved back to June 11.

You can view the Aiken County School Year calendar below or download it by clicking HERE.

For more information about Aiken County schools, visit http://www.acpsd.net.

