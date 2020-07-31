AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Count on NewsChannel 6 to provide you with need-to-know information and tools to get you through the 2020-21 school year and beyond!
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of changes are taking place in classrooms across the CSRA.
Aiken County School officials worked three different plans for the 2020-2021 school year. With several adjustments made through motions, we now know some of the changes are:
- School will start August 31
- Labor Day will be a school day
- There will be no fall break during Masters Week.
- Thanksgiving holiday break has been shortened by one day
- Last day of classes has been moved back to June 11.
You can view the Aiken County School Year calendar below or download it by clicking HERE.
For more information about Aiken County schools, visit http://www.acpsd.net.
MORE BACK TO SCHOOL STORIES:
- Richmond County Parent’s Toolbox
- Aiken County Parent’s Toolbox
- Columbia County Parent’s Toolbox
- Helping children manage back to school anxiety among COVID-19
- Burke County schools delay reopening until September
- Columbia County transportation department plans for back to school safety
- Aiken County School Board approves delaying the start of the school year to August 31st
- Columbia County elementary school students to begin in person learning Monday