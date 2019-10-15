Author Karen White returns to Augusta Author Series Monday, Oct. 28

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Book lovers will be excited about the next guest coming to the Garden City as part of the Augusta Author Series Luncheon.

New York Times Bestselling Author Karen White will be signing her new novel, The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street at Able Brown restaurant on Monday, October 28th.

The Tradd Street series is beloved for it’s genre bending style and hilarious relatable protagonist.

Tickets are $65 for lunch and a sign hard cover book. $37 for lunch only. Doors open at 11:30 and lunch starts at noon.

Get tickets here.