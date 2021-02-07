AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)-Despite the pandemic, enrollment at Augusta University went up more than 3 percent this semester and it might be thanks to one influential Georgian. President Brooks Keel made the Georgia Trend’s list of “100 Most Influential Georgians” for 2021. This year will be his sixth consecutive year of being recognized. Keel says leadership is a team effort.

Brooks Keel/President, Augusta University:

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized in this way but you know, when you call someone influential, it’s mostly because they have an opportunity to work with a great team and they really are the representatives of a much larger group that’s really sort of the way I feel. I’ve got an incredible team here that do an amazing work every single day.”

Other leaders that made the list included Brian Kemp, Brad Raffensperger, and David Perdue. You can check out the full list of Influential Georgians here.