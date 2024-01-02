AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta-Richmond Branch NAACP is holding its 50th Annual Freedom Fund banquet on January 2 at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

The event serves as the NAACP’s annual fundraiser, supporting their civil rights initiatives. Chief Judge Kelly Killer McIntyre will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets can be purchased on the NAACP’s website, and the event also includes a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and an MLK parade, inviting community participation.

Those interested in participating can obtain an application from the Augusta Parks and Recs website or the NAACP’s website.

Reverend Dr. Melvin Ivy joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about what you can expect.