AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month.

The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th.

Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors.

There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and 9pm, synced to your favorite Christmas music.

It’s only $25 per vehicle, regardless of how many people there are.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.