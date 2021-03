Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Looking through the lens of history, black excellence is what people of color strived for and continue to define. From the Segregation of schools to “colored water fountains”, the roadblocks set to hinder black people were instead used as a driving force. Margaret Tutt Adams knows those roadblocks all too well as she became the first African American chief probation officer in Columbia county.

Margaret Tutt Adams says "If someone can say that lady made a difference in my life. She changed my whole attitude, she encouraged me to believe in myself and I believe at that point, I will have fulfilled a purpose in God."