Aldersgate Quilt Ministry, Vicky Daniels and Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Emileigh Lovering

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– So many of you are telling me about great things you see people doing in our community, to help in this crisis!

People like Vicky Daniels, who has made masks for folks at the Children’s Hospital.

And a call that went out to the Prayer Quilt Ministry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Now, the quilters tell me they may have led the effort, but people throughout the church donated elastic, cut fabric, and sewed caps.

Just take a look at these caps!! Some 120 of them- along with N95 masks donated from AUMC Missions.

And that brings me to this week’s Jennie’s Bright Light: Emileigh Lovering… for making such great use of her down time, sewing countless face masks for others. Thanks for stepping up Emileigh, as so many others are doing during this national emergency.

Please e-mail me at jmontgomery@wjbf.com or go on my Facebook page and let me know who your bright light is!