Aiken Regional holds vaccine clinic for South Carolinians

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken Regional Medical Centers is partnered with the University of South Carolina Aiken to administer 3900 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is being hosted at the University’s Student Activities Center Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm.

It’s only for those who live in South Carolina and are eligible for Phase 1-A of the rollout plan.

“We were issued at the end of last week enough of the Moderna vaccines so that we could have a larger clinic for our community. It’s not going to be a drive through. It’s going to be where you come in and sit down and once you’ve hat your shot you’ll be able to be observed by staff,” said Eric Muhlbaier, Administrative Director of Support Services at Aiken Regional.

It was just announced yesterday that Phase 1-B will begin on Monday, and officials say they’re ready to help those people once they’re given the green light.

“But once those requirements have been rolled out, we’ll be working with DHEC to try and secure some vaccines so that we can work for…work towards making sure that those additional groups are vaccinated,” Muhlbaier said.

He said it’s important to get the vaccine. It may not keep you from getting COVID but it will help protect you if you do.

“You know, from what all the scientists are telling us, that it will reduce the severity,” he explained. “And from the time the vaccine has come out, once you’ve gotten your second dose, at least for the Pfizer and the Moderna, your chances of having to be ill enough to be in the hospital or possibly leading up to death will be greatly reduced.”

You must have an appointment to get vaccinated at this clinic.

To schedule yours go to www.aikenregional.com