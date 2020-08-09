A tip to Augusta locals on how to help the homeless during the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With Georgia facing an upward battle in curving the confirmed 209,004 COVID-19 cases, the City of Augusta is striving to not only withstand through this pandemic but to protect those who simply can’t protect themselves on the streets from the virus.

Currently, the National Health Care For The Homeless Council (NHCHC) reports that approximately 2.4 million homeless individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in health centers. Out of that number, 13 percent have tested positive.

Augusta’s homeless

Picture courtesy of: Christopher Shipman

Salvation Army Area Commander, Douglas McClure said even with little help, we ensure the homeless have a place to rest their heads regardless of their medical condition.

“We had a guest in the shelter who came back as COVID positive. So, what we did as an act of compassion was set up an isolation room, which is a whole set of regulations that this person was able to isolate for two weeks in their own room by themselves and get the care and treatment they need,” said McClure.



Augusta’s homeless

Pictures courtesy of: Christopher Shipman

Although the Salvation Army does not provide medical care on duty, McClure said they will continue to provide a space for the unfortunate to get the rest they need and the healing they need to get back on their feet.

McClure also points out as much as they need physical help on-site at the Salvation Army the risk would be greater than the reward because of the requirement that volunteers need to be PPE trained that most don’t have.

Augusta’s homeless

Picture courtesy of: Christopher Shipman

“We have a website called salvationarmyaugusta.org. It doesn’t get any simpler than that,” said McClure.

McClure mentioned that all the proceeds made out to the Salvation Army whether it’s throughout the year or during the pandemic, all of it goes to their homeless program.

We will update this story as more information comes available in how people can help Augusta’s homeless during this pandemic.