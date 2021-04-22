5th Street Marina Market offers local vendors a chance for success

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A familiar Spring Market helps to turn things around for some small business owners affected by time.

Owner and Operator of the Marina, Beth Christian says “the pandemic has slowed events and festivals from occurring, so we were one of the first one to start out this year with it and our Spring Market is doing really well because of it.”

Christian says her caring nature motivated her to come up with a way to give back to her community.

“Sundays there’s not a lot to do in Augusta so we are the destination spot.”

Christian came up with the Fifth Street Marina Market to help bring people downtown. This year’s market took on a different meaning since the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down sales for some small business owners.

Local vendor, Markeeta Foster, says “with the pandemic or not, I try to have it where everyone can afford the luxuries of the natural products because a lot of places you go, it’s kind of expensive. Although it’s nice so, I decided to stay within reason so everyone from all walks can enjoy the benefits of natural products.”

Foster was one of many vendors impacted by the pandemic, but like others at the Marina Market, she says she’s hoping the exchange of her goods pick back up where they left off.

Markeeta Foster says “But you still wanna live and enjoy things that you might have been accustomed to prior to.”

Beth Christian says community support has been her passion since day one.

Christian says “I enjoy it. I’m a social butterfly. I love talking to everyone and so it’s just a good way to have a nice afternoon of fun.”

The 5th Street Marina Spring Market will take place every Sunday through May.