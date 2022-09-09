COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the CSRA’s help to support a local non-profit.

The 14th Columbia County Golf Tournament is coming up in October and the organization is raffling off a golf cart to help support the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes, Inc.

You can purchase tickets for your chance to win a refurbished 2019 EZ-GO TXT Gas Golf Cart.

The drawing for this event is October 23rd, at Bartram Trail Golf Club.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling (762) 333-4430.

You do not need to be present to win!