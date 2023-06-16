BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information in a local cold case.

Investigators are searching for the suspect in the murder of Daniel Phalon Triplett.

Triplett was found dead on H. Berol Road at Middle Ground Road on December 28, 2016.

“DNR officers were working some wildlife management areas and as they were passing through one wildlife management area to another on H. Berol Road, they located a deceased individual later identified as Daniel Triplett in the middle of the road,” said Lt. James Kelly, Criminal Investigation Division, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

NewsChannel 6 reported in 2016 that Triplett was shot somewhere else and later taken to H. Berol Road. Lt. James Kelly, who would not confirm those details, told us the 25-year-old left home on North Liberty Street where his girlfriend and children lived and went to Briarwood Apartments.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133