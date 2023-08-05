AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Time is running out to collect a major portion of reward money in a local cold case.

15-year-olds Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook went missing on March 18, 1990 from Augusta. Two podcasts that took their story national aided in raising the reward fund to $50,000. AudioChuck, the makers of Crime Junkie, told their story last year and contributed $39,000 to the $11,000 that already existed. But that was only for one year to help find the twins. Shanta Sturgis, a sister to the twins, wants to change the stipulations. She said anyone with information on where the twins are, even if it’s the twins themselves, can get the money. That’s only if it can be verified that it is the twins through DNA.

“I want them to know that they can collect the reward money, as long as they can prove that they are them. Other than that, if the person who done what they did to them or they are holding them, they can collect the reward money too,” Sturgis said.

Any tipster would need to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The $39,000 portion of the reward expires on August 31.

Photojournalist: Regynal McKie