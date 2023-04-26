WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – In Washington County, a joint task force that includes GBI agents, has been created to help find a missing woman.
When she was 22-years-old, Sonya Lawona Tukes disappeared May 10th, 2004 in Tennille.
Police say she was in her pajamas at her sister’s home when she stepped outside to take a call around 1 a.m.
She hasn’t been seen since.
The new task force will reportedly be re-examining all previous evidence and information as well as any new information received since.
A candle light vigil will be held on the Washington County Court House Lawn on May 4 at 7 p.m. The public is invited.
If you have any information on where Sonya is, please contact:
- GBI Region 12 Special Agent Corey Haynes at 478-374-6988
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Trey Burgamy at 478-232-1366
- Sandersville Police Dept. Detective Pauline Roberson at 478-232-6138