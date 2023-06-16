BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Individual(s) are wanted for questioning by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for the murder Kendrick D. Harris.

According to BCSO, the victim was found deceased at his residence on the 1500 block of Highway 23 South, November 21, 2014.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

Callers can remain anonymous!